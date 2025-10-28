Report Warns Democrats Have Lost Touch With Voters

Democratic Party activists have released a report on what the party must do to regain support among Americans.

The "Deciding to Win" report, produced by the Welcome Democracy Institute, warns Democrats that the party's message has drifted too far left.

The report says the shift has driven away much of the middle-class support needed to win national elections.

Welcome consulted hundreds of thousands of voters over six months. The group found that 70% of voters now believe the Democratic Party is "out of touch."

Most voters, the research found, said Democrats focus too heavily on "protecting the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans" and "fighting climate change," while neglecting core concerns such as border security and crime reduction.

Welcome Democracy began as a political action committee in 2022 and later launched a nonprofit to conduct deeper political research.

The group says its goal is to help Democrats reconnect with ordinary voters who feel left behind.

The report comes after former President Joe Biden's term and the failed effort by Vice President Kamala Harris to hold the White House. Biden ran as a moderate but governed from the left through major spending programs, regulatory expansion, and social initiatives.

Those moves energized progressives but eroded trust among independents and moderates. When Harris replaced Biden on the ticket without a full party vote, voter frustration deepened.

Republicans used the situation to portray Harris as an unelected continuation of Biden's presidency.

The result, the report says, was a landslide victory for President Donald Trump and a clear signal that the Democrat brand had lost its balance.

The report criticizes Democrat messaging as overly focused on ideology and cultural politics. Many voters told researchers they want competence, safety, and affordability — not more lectures about identity or climate goals.

It recommends that Democrats abandon much of the post-2012 progressive rhetoric on race, abortion, and LGBTQ issues.

The report also urges support for candidates willing to work with Republicans on immigration and crime legislation.

Copies of the report will be distributed to elected Democrats, with follow-up events planned in Washington and New York. Welcome Democracy leaders hope those discussions will steer the party toward a more practical, voter-centered approach.

The report's central message is that Democrats succeed when they appear as a party that solves problems rather than one driven by activist causes.

It concludes that rebuilding trust with the political center is the only path back to national power.