Rasmussen Poll: Majority of Dems Want Masks on Vaccinated

A woman walks past a sign calling for mask wearing at Penn station in New York on August 2, 2021. (Kena Betancur /AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 02 August 2021 03:53 PM

Mask mandates have become one of the more divisive political issues in America, and Rasmussen Reports' latest poll shows 66% of Democrats want mask mandates to remain even for those who are vaccinated.

The numbers are completely the opposite for likely Republican voters in the U.S., as 66% want no mask mandate for those who have been vaccinated.

Overall, just 45% of likely U.S. voters support masks for the vaccinated, while 46% do not. There were 9% who were unsure.

Third-party or independent likely voters were polling more in line with Republicans than Democrats. A majority of other voters (52%) said the vaccinated should not be required to mask up, while 39% sided with mandating masks for those who have received the vaccine.

The poll was heavy on asking likely voters who have been vaccinated, too, as 70% replied they were. Just 25% said they were not, and somehow 5% were unsure. It was also low on those who had contracted COVID-19, just 14%, while 83% believed they had not and 3% were unsure.

Also, despite Democrat and White House narratives, it is the other party and independent voters who were less likely to have been vaccinated (62%) than Republicans. Democrat likely voters polled were 79% vaccinated.

Rasmussen Reports surveyed 1,000 likely U.S. voters July 29-Aug. 1 and the poll has a margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


