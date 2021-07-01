Poll: Most Dems Say US Is Not a Nation of Liberty and Justice for All

Thirty-eight percent of Americans don’t think the United States is a nation with liberty and justice for all, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released Thursday.

Fifty percent believe the U.S. delivers on the Pledge of Allegiance’s promise of "liberty and justice for all," with just 33% of Democrats who agree. Most Democrats (51%) say America is not a nation of liberty and justice for all.

Overall, 38% disagree with the notion and 11% say they are not sure.

Still, 72% wouldn’t leave America.

The poll also found:

56% of men are more likely than women (45%) to believe America is a nation with liberty and justice for all

Only 29% of women under 40 believe the U.S. is a nation with liberty and justice for all

52% of white people believe the same notion, compared with just 35% of Black people. Fifty-four percent of other minorities share the same belief.

Only 18% say they would rather live somewhere else, and 11% are unsure

The survey of 1,000 adults was conducted on June 28-29 by Rasmussen Reports and comes ahead of the July 4th holiday weekend. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.