×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: democrats | july 4 | liberty | justice

Poll: Most Dems Say US Is Not a Nation of Liberty and Justice for All

person waves two american flags overhead
(MATT CAMPBELL/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 01 July 2021 12:27 PM

Thirty-eight percent of Americans don’t think the United States is a nation with liberty and justice for all, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released Thursday.

Fifty percent believe the U.S. delivers on the Pledge of Allegiance’s promise of "liberty and justice for all," with just 33% of Democrats who agree. Most Democrats (51%) say America is not a nation of liberty and justice for all.

Overall, 38% disagree with the notion and 11% say they are not sure.

Still, 72% wouldn’t leave America.

The poll also found:

  • 56% of men are more likely than women (45%) to believe America is a nation with liberty and justice for all
  • Only 29% of women under 40 believe the U.S. is a nation with liberty and justice for all
  • 52% of white people believe the same notion, compared with just 35% of Black people. Fifty-four percent of other minorities share the same belief.
  • Only 18% say they would rather live somewhere else, and 11% are unsure
  • Men are more likely than women to believe America is a nation with liberty and justice for all, 56% to 45%.

The survey of 1,000 adults was conducted on June 28-29 by Rasmussen Reports and comes ahead of the July 4th holiday weekend. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Thirty-eight percent of Americans don't think the United States is a nation with liberty and justice for all, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released Thursday. Fifty percent believe the U.S. delivers on the Pledge...
democrats, july 4, liberty, justice
224
2021-27-01
Thursday, 01 July 2021 12:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved