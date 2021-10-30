House Dems Hope for Tuesday Vote on Spending, Infrastructure

Democrat leaders in the House are saying they hope to have a final vote on President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" bill and the bipartisan infrastructure measure Tuesday, according to multiple sources.

The lawmakers hope to finish writing out the revised $1.75 trillion spending bill Sunday, in time to send it to the House Rules Committee for a vote Monday, reports NBC News. That way, final votes in the full House can be held Tuesday.

However, the safety net package is still being revised in hopes of gaining the support of almost all House Democrats and all 50 Democrats in the Senate, including holdouts Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., whose opposition has forced deep cuts to the package, originally price tagged at $3.5 trillion.

However, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., might also be a holdout, as he believes the cuts that were made removed key agenda items.

A Democrat aide said House progressives, who have fought to pass the spending bill before they'd approve the infrastructure bill, are in agreement with the Tuesday vote plans.

The moderate New Democrat Coalition also supports passing both bills as soon as possible, said an aide to its chairwoman, Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash.

"We've talked about both these bills long enough," the aide said. "It's time to get them done. People are tired of the politics. It's time to deliver and show why we deserve the majority."