Democrats Under Fire for Attending Large Gatherings

Several prominent members of the Democratic Party have come under fire from conservatives for reportedly attending large functions without wearing masks, according to the Washington Examiner.

Just hours after imposing an indoors face mask mandate amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser was photographed violating her own mask mandate at a wedding reception.

Bowser was the wedding officiant at DC hotel called and went maskless along with hundreds to attendees, according to the Washington Examiner.

Security blockaded the Examiner when it attempted to ask the mayor why she was not obeying her new indoors mask mandate, according to the report.

Social media also captured a maskless Bowser with comedian Dave Chappelle on Friday night, hours before the mask mandate was to begin, according to social media posts, which have since been taken down on Instagram.

Bowser's office released a statement defending her actions Friday before the mandate, saying it was outdoors, and Saturday morning at the wedding.

"The mayor wore a mask indoors in compliance with the mandate, and the organizers and venue staff worked to create a safe environment for the staff and guests," the statement claimed, despite photos showing Bowser maskless indoors. "The Friday, July 30 evening event called into question by conservative media was outdoors, on a rooftop."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is also under fire over the annual Lollapalooza music festival that took place in the city over the weekend. During a speech addressing the crowd, Lightfoot praised the attendees, saying 90% of them showed proof of vaccination before entering the event, with another 8% showing negative tests for COVID-19. Just before the festival, the mayor warned that another mask mandate could be necessary if cases rise.

"If we see a surge, anything like we've seen in the past couple cycles, then everything is on the table," Lightfoot said last week. "But right now, I feel confident with the measures that are in place. But everything is subject to change based upon the data and the science."

Former President Barack Obama is reportedly planning a 60th birthday party to take place at Martha's Vineyard with potentially hundreds of guests, who will have to be tested for COVID-19, at the outdoor event, according to a source with connections to Obama's inner circle.