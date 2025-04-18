WATCH TV LIVE

Gallup Poll: Trump Approval Rating at 45%

Friday, 18 April 2025 02:21 PM EDT

President Donald Trump's approval rating is below average compared to the first-quarter rating of prior presidents, at 45%, according to a new Gallup Poll.

The rating is higher than the 41% he earned in his first term but below the average of 60% that presidents elected from 1952 to 2020 achieved, Gallup said. Trump is the only president to have sub-50% average approval ratings during a first quarter in office, according to Gallup.

Trump's approval rating fell 2% from a high of 47% in January. The poll found 90% of Republicans and 4% of Democrats approve of his job performance, while 37% of independents also approve of Trump's efforts thus far.

Just 44% of Americans surveyed have confidence Trump will do the right thing on the economy, compared to 55% who only have a little confidence or almost no confidence in his handling of the economy.

The president's current 44% rating is similar to the 46% average throughout his first term, Gallup said.

Trump polled better among Republicans than Democratic leadership with their own party. Just 39% of Democrats reported approving of their congressional leadership, while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., had a 50% approval rating, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had a 48% approval rating.

Results are based on telephone interviews conducted April 1-14, 2025, with a random sample of 1,006 adults ages 18+ living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

For results based on this sample of national adults, the margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

