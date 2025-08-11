Democrat Mayors Claim No Need for Fed Takeover of D.C.

America's Democratic Mayors Association says President Donald Trump is not justified in ordering federal management of the Washington, D.C., police department.

The DMA released a statement claiming it's responsible for improving crime rates in the country. "Let's be clear, crime is down in most major cities, including Washington, DC in spite of Donald Trump, not because of him. While there is still more work to be done, mayors need a federal partner who works with them, not against them."

Led by Cleveland Democrat Mayor Justin Bibb, the mayors contend Trump is not helping the nation. "If Trump actually cared about reducing crime, he wouldn't have made unprecedented cuts to public safety programs that actually work. If Trump actually cared about our communities, he'd be working to protect them, not vilifying them."

The Democrat mayors also say the Trump administration is blowing smoke. "But the truth is, Trump doesn't care. He only wants to create yet another political charade to serve his own interests and distract Americans from his failures."

The statement ended with a proclamation that America's Democrat urban leaders would continue to fight crime. "While Trump may try to take credit for their work, democratic mayors will never stop fighting to protect and strengthen our communities because that's what they do. They get things done."

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told MSNBC on Sunday, "We are not experiencing spikes in crime." She said getting more prosecutors and judges hired would have a greater impact on public safety in the district than bringing in National Guard troops and placing D.C. police under federal management as ordered by Trump.

Trump predicted that his multiagency approach, led by federal law enforcement, would soon make D.C. safer and cleaner.