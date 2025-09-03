Trump: Epstein Saga 'Democrat Hoax That Never Ends'

As victims and bipartisan lawmakers rallied Wednesday to push the House GOP to release Jeffrey Epstein files that the speaker is already working to make public, President Donald Trump repeated his position that the renewed efforts are merely buying into the "Democrat hoax" of it all.

"This is a Democrat hoax that never ends," Trump told reporters in a news conference in the Oval Office while meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki, saying the campaign to force transparency the GOP is already pursuing is merely a political distraction.

"I think it's enough because I think we should talk about the greatness of our country and the success that we're having."

Democrats are reeling amid obstruction campaigns to stop the Trump agenda, according to Trump, and the media should be talking about America being made great again.

"We're having the most successful eight months of any president ever and that's what I want to talk about and should be talking about — not the Epstein hoax," he added.

Trump asked when can the Epstein story finally die, having said the dead sex trafficker's story never seems to fade from the media.

"We gave them everything over and over again, more and more and more and nobody is ever satisfied," Trump said. "From what I understand, I could check, thousands of pages of documents have been given, but it is really a Democrat hoax because they are trying to get people to talk about something that is totally irrelevant to the success that we've had as a nation since I've been president.

"Even if you look at D.C. right now. D.C. is a totally safe zone. It is called the safe zone. That's a term. It is a term of art. It is a safe zone because it is very safe. You can walk down the street now and nothing will happen. No crime, no murders, no nothing because we had a lot of problem with certain places."