Bruce Willis Has Frontotemporal Dementia, Family Says

Actor Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia, his family said in a social media post Thursday.

"Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed, and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces."

"While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," his family wrote in a statement on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration's website.

Willis, 67, retired from acting last year after being diagnosed with aphasia.

Frontotemporal dementia is an "umbrella term for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain," according to the Mayo Clinic.

"These areas of the brain are generally associated with personality, behavior, and language."

His family said they shared the diagnosis to bring awareness to the disease.

"Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce's condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research," the statement said.

"Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately," they added.

"We know in our hearts that — if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families."

Willis, who has appeared in more than 70 films since he started acting in the 1970s, is best recognized for his role as detective John McClane in the "Die Hard" franchise.