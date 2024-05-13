House Armed Services Committee's Timeline Raises Concerns

House Armed Services Committee leaders will reportedly skip subcommittee markups for sections of the annual defense authorization bill — triggering worries about less public transparency.

Military Times reported committee officials have announced work on a draft of the bill — typically stretching over several days, with every subcommittee hosting a hearing on their priorities — will be crammed into the panel's markup next week.

According to the outlet, individual subcommittee markups have rarely lasted more than a few minutes — but they gave the public a chance to hear priorities to be included in the sweeping bill before an hourslong markup.

Despite the process crunch this year, Military Times reported the House committee's handling is more transparent than the Senate Armed Services Committee's work on the measure.

In the Senate, the work takes place almost entirely behind closed doors, the outlet reported.

The annual authorization bill is considered must-pass legislation — containing both pay authorizations and policy changes that supplement the annual defense appropriations process.

If the House committee adopts its version later this month, the full chamber will likely further amend the draft during floor debate in June, Military Times reported.