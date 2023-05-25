×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: debt | ceiling | house | speaker | kevin mccarthy | donald trump

McCarthy Says He, Trump Spoke on Debt Ceiling

Thursday, 25 May 2023 12:41 PM EDT

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Thursday said he has spoken with Donald Trump about the debt ceiling crisis in recent days and the former Republican president urged a "good" deal.

"I did talk to President Trump the other day and it came up, but just for a second," McCarthy told reporters.

Trump, who is seeking a second term in 2024 amid multiple legal challenges, downplayed the impact of a default in remarks at a CNN town hall event earlier this month.

"He was talking about: make sure you get a good agreement as you move forward," McCarthy said, speaking outside the U.S. Capitol after late-night talks between Republican negotiators and the White House appeared to yield some progress ahead of next week's deadline.

The U.S. Treasury has warned it could run short of funds to cover all its expenses as early as June 1, triggering a economically catastrophic default unless Congress reaches a deal. A person familiar with the talks told Reuters on Thursday that McCarthy and U.S. President Joe Biden are nearing a deal.

Some hardline House Republicans have pushed back against any compromise deal and insist any agreement must include the sharp spending cuts.

Representatives for Trump could not be immediately reached for comment on his talks with McCarthy.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday said he has spoken with former Republican President Donald Trump about the debt ceiling crisis in recent days.
debt, ceiling, house, speaker, kevin mccarthy, donald trump
211
2023-41-25
Thursday, 25 May 2023 12:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved