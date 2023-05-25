McCarthy Says He, Trump Spoke on Debt Ceiling

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Thursday said he has spoken with Donald Trump about the debt ceiling crisis in recent days and the former Republican president urged a "good" deal.

"I did talk to President Trump the other day and it came up, but just for a second," McCarthy told reporters.

Trump, who is seeking a second term in 2024 amid multiple legal challenges, downplayed the impact of a default in remarks at a CNN town hall event earlier this month.

"He was talking about: make sure you get a good agreement as you move forward," McCarthy said, speaking outside the U.S. Capitol after late-night talks between Republican negotiators and the White House appeared to yield some progress ahead of next week's deadline.

The U.S. Treasury has warned it could run short of funds to cover all its expenses as early as June 1, triggering a economically catastrophic default unless Congress reaches a deal. A person familiar with the talks told Reuters on Thursday that McCarthy and U.S. President Joe Biden are nearing a deal.

Some hardline House Republicans have pushed back against any compromise deal and insist any agreement must include the sharp spending cuts.

Representatives for Trump could not be immediately reached for comment on his talks with McCarthy.