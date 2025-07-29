WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: deb haaland | sam bregman | new mexico | governor | sandia pueblo | native american

Indigenous Tribe Won't Support Deb Haaland for N.M. Gov

By    |   Tuesday, 29 July 2025 03:07 PM EDT

A New Mexico indigenous tribe will not be supporting former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in the Democrat primary for governor, Axios reported.

Sandia Pueblo, a central New Mexico tribe near Albuquerque, said it was endorsing Haaland's opponent, Sam Bregman, Axios said. Haaland, who is Laguna Pueblo, was the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary.

The Sandia Pueblo tribe operates one of the state's largest casinos. New Mexico is considered a state where Native Americans could swing a close election, Axios said.

"At a time when Native Americans across the country are demanding justice and representation, Sam is the only candidate who has consistently shown up and delivered," the tribe said in a statement to Axios. "The Pueblo of Sandia Tribal Council is proud to stand with him."

Bregman, the father of Red Sox infielder Alex Bregman, told Axios he was honored to receive the endorsement and has met with tribes throughout the state.

"I think that they appreciate the work that I've done with them," Bregman said. "Really trying to address crime on all the surrounding pueblos in Albuquerque."

A spokesperson for Haaland said she secured billions of dollars for tribes during the pandemic.

"As she moves forward in her run for governor, she will continue standing up for communities that have been left behind by the rich and powerful and fighting to make life more affordable for New Mexicans," Felicia Salazar told Axios.

If elected, Haaland would be the first Native American woman to serve as governor.

