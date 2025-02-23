Death Toll in Kentucky Rises to 21 After Flood

The death toll from the flood and freezing temperatures that hit Kentucky last week rose to 21, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Saturday.

"I'm sad to share the number of those lost to the weather this week has grown to 21, with the most recent a man in Logan County. These are our fellow Kentuckians, each one a child of God, gone too soon. Please join Britainy and me as we pray for their families," Beshear posted on X.

Earlier this weekend, Beshear announced that the White House had declared that the situation in Kentucky was a disaster and that the state has applied for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to NBC News.

Beshear has urged people to donate to the Team Kentucky Storm Relief Fund to aid those impacted by the weather. The first of the funds will go toward the funeral arrangements of those impacted. Some of the victims of the event are said to have died from hypothermia or flooding. A child and their mother were reported to have died after their car got swept away by floodwaters.

The state is expected to receive aid this week.

"Kentucky has suffered one of the worst natural disasters in years, with impacts felt statewide," Beshear said. "While we still have a long road ahead, I am grateful for the progress being made to restore power, open roads, and help our neighbors stay safe. We're in this together."