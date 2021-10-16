Trump Wants Sean Duffy to Run for Governor in Wisconsin

Former President Donald Trump announced Saturday he is pushing for former Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wis., to run in Wisconsin's 2022 gubernatorial race against Democrat Gov. Tom Evers.

Trump wrote in a Save America PAC statement Saturday:

"Working hard to get very popular and capable former congressman Sean Duffy of Wisconsin to run for governor. He would be fantastic! A champion athlete, Sean loves the people of Wisconsin, and would be virtually unbeatable. His wife, Rachel, is likewise an incredible person. They are both doing very well, so this would be a big sacrifice, but hopefully it will be a sacrifice that will be made for the Great State of Wisconsin and its wonderful, hardworking people. Run Sean, Run! (A little spin-off on the great Herschel Walker.)"

Duffy, 50, served in the House for four terms before deciding to resign in 2019.

Duffy has been a vocal supporter of Trump and made many appearances on Fox News. He and his wife Rachel both entered into the limelight when they first appeared together on MTV's "Realworld."

Although Wisconsin has swayed Republican in the past, as former GOP Gov. Scott Walker served there from 2011-2019, the race could be tight, according to Cook Political Reports. Cook Political Reports rated Wisconsin in early October as "lean Democrat."