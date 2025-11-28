D.C. Police to Patrol With Guard After Shooting

Following the Washington, D.C., shooting Wednesday that left one National Guard member dead and another critically injured, the Metropolitan Police Department will begin patrols with guardsmen.

An email sent to MPD leadership Wednesday night stated: "Officers will conduct high-visibility patrols with the National Guard and provide assistance as needed."

The email described the situation as "fluid," adding that the staffing plan might shift over the next several days.

The move could also involve other Washington agencies, including the U.S. Park Police and the Metro Transit Police.

Members of both agencies were at the scene of the shooting.

Of the West Virginia National Guard members, Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died Thursday from her injuries, and Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, remains in critical condition.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan, has been charged in connection with the shooting, which the FBI is investigating as a terrorist attack.

Following Beckstrom's death, prosecutors upgraded Lakanwal's charges to one count of first-degree murder, three counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed.

An MPD spokesperson did not verify whether any policy had been altered but said in a statement that "law enforcement agencies across Washington, D.C., including the Metropolitan Police Department, are working in close coordination with the National Guard to ensure the safety of our community."

According to the email, the new paired patrols were scheduled to begin Thursday and Friday.

An MPD official said some officers had been temporarily assigned to support the troops and a longer-term policy change was still being considered.

More than 2,000 National Guard troops were deployed to the capital in August after President Donald Trump assumed federal control of the MPD and mobilized the Guard as part of a crime crackdown.

Since then, Guard troops have patrolled Metro stations and tourist areas and collected trash around the National Mall.

After the shooting, Trump called for an additional 500 guardsmen.