D.C. Flag Sales Up Amid Trump Crackdown

By    |   Saturday, 30 August 2025 02:30 PM EDT

D.C. flag sales have sold out at a half-dozen hardware stores in the District since President Donald Trump sent National Guard troops in an effort to reduce crime, reports the Washington Post.  

"Normally it's USA flags leading the flag sales but DC flags has taken that spot recently," Ali Durrani of Alamo Flags told the Post.

The Post said more D.C. flags have been hung across the District since Trump's crackdown.

Alfredo Vasquez put his at the rear of his house.

"I figured it would be a visible spot and the people who are occupying will see that flag flying," said Vasquez, a lawyer who has lived in D.C. for 16 years.

He wanted to send the message that "this is our home. And we can't be silenced or forgotten. Even though D.C. citizens may not have representation in Congress or even have enough votes to sway an election, we have a voice, and we have a presence. And this is our city."

Bill Podolski put his in front of his home in Northeast Washington.

"This Trump takeover really stoked something in me," Podolski, 45, a music teacher, told the Post.

He bought the flag to "celebrate our D.C. pride, our independence and as the smallest sign of solidarity with the city."

Saturday, 30 August 2025 02:30 PM
