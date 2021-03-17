Rep. Crenshaw: 4 Detained Illegal Immigrants Were on Terror Watch List

Four illegal immigrants who were apprehended crossing the southern border turned out to be on the terror watch list, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas., said Wednesday.

The Texas Republican told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom" that the quartet is “just the ones we've caught. And the Democrats got fact-checked pretty quickly on that after [House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy claimed that and it was confirmed by press reports."

Crenshaw added that a clear indication Democrats “really don't want this truth getting out" about the border crisis is that “we just learned that the Biden administration is telling Border Patrol not to allow ride-alongs from the press."

The congressman insisted that the surge at the southern border is not surprising, and is a direct result of President Joe Biden’s policies.

"When you have hundreds and hundreds of people paying the drug cartels for a price of about $300 per person, they get to cross the river, then they tie Border Patrol's hands,” Crenshaw said. “They're bringing children with them. They’re bringing unaccompanied minors and the Border Patrol, instead of patrolling the border, they become babysitters. They become bus drivers. They become nurses."

Crenshaw said given the influx of illegals in the region, Border Patrol officers are not “looking for those people on a terrorist watch list."

"They're going in between," he said. "There's a distraction over here, and the bad guys that don't want to get caught over here. So that's just a fraction of what's coming through."

Officials in the Biden administration say they are in a transitional period as they work to change the immigration system to a "more humane" policy, arguing the handling of the situation under Trump was too restrictive.