Trump-Melania Dance on Israel 'DWTS' Goes Viral

A tribute to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Israel's version of "Dancing With the Stars" has gone viral, drawing millions of views around the globe.

The clip, from the popular Israeli series "Rokdim Im Kokhavim," featured professional dancer Haim Pershtein dressed in Trump's trademark dark suit and crimson tie, while partner Taylor Malkov recreated Melania Trump's iconic 2017 inauguration look — a powder-blue suit and wide-brimmed hat.

The performance began with a solemn tribute, as both dancers stood with hands over their hearts during "The Star-Spangled Banner." Moments later, the scene shifted dramatically: the music jumped to the Village People's "YMCA" – Trump's iconic campaign rally song and dance – and Malkov ripped away her hat and outer suit to reveal a red, white, and blue bodysuit with glittering fringe.

Pershtein punctuated the routine with Trump's signature rally fist pumps before breaking into synchronized dance moves that had the studio audience clapping and cheering along to the beat.

The video first surfaced online last week but surged in popularity over the weekend. By Sunday, a single post on X had amassed more than 2.3 million views, cementing its status as an international viral moment.

Trump supporters were quick to celebrate the routine. Pop culture commentator April Silverman called it a stunning display, writing, "So beautiful! They love @realDonaldTrump in Israel! Signs everywhere, billboards praising him."