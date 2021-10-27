Bongino Off Radio This Week Over Vaccine Mandate

Westwood One radio host Dan Bongino is off the air this week after blasting the parent company for its vaccine mandate.

Cumulus Media, which owns the radio network, told employees that they were required to be vaccinated by the end of September so that they could return to the office Oct. 11.

The Dan Bongino Show will be broadcasting "best of" shows for the rest of the week, Radio Ink reported Wednesday.

"Friends, Dan is in a tough battle with his radio show syndicator over these immoral, unscientific vaccine mandates," Bongino Report tweeted late Tuesday afternoon.

"We don't know what's coming next. But, regardless of the outcome, you can ALWAYS find his podcast here. He's not going anywhere."

Bongino, who was vaccinated and is receiving treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma, announced his opposition to the company's vaccine mandate on his show last week, The Hill reported.

The former NYPD officer and Secret Service agent addressed the situation during his Tuesday podcast hosted on his show’s website.

"They didn't consult with us, their content providers or anything like that — they just did it," he said. "People were subsequently let go.

"I strongly object, in the strongest possible terms, to this vaccine mandate. The fight with them, candidly folks, is having a real effect. ... Behind the scenes it's getting a little ugly here. I wasn’t on the radio [Monday or Tuesday]. I don’t know what they did, played the 'best of' or whatever. You don’t treat people this way. You don’t let people go because they insist their body is theirs."

Bongino said he received an e-mail from a former Cumulus employee who was fired because of the company’s vaccine requirement.

The host said they denied the employee’s religious exemption request even though he had been there for Cumulus when the company needed his help during the pandemic.

"Folks, you don’t treat people that way. I'm not going to let it happen," Bongino said. "This fight has been wearing me down but it’s not wearing me out."

Bongino then lauded New York City municipal employees who marched across the Brooklyn Bridge on Monday against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

"People are realizing the vaccine mandate is the fight of our times," he said. "The vaccine mandate involving sovereignty over your own body and your decisions is the fight of our times."

Bongino said he was working on other "possible avenues" for his show.