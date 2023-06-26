×
N.Y. State Mayoral Candidate Caught in Homeowner's Mailbox

By    |   Monday, 26 June 2023 02:21 PM EDT

A candidate running for mayor in New Rochelle, N.Y., was captured on a video surveillance camera while fishing through a homeowner's mailbox, the New York Post reported.

According to the report from this weekend, Ring surveillance footage of Democrat mayoral candidate Damon Maher was uploaded online, and it has provoked alarm and scorn among neighbors.

"He should not be looking through anybody's mailbox. Call 911. Call your local precinct and let them ID him," one angry neighbor who saw the video said, according to the Post.

Maher admitted that he put his hands in the mailbox, insisting it was an innocent mistake.

He said he mistakenly tried to retrieve an envelope left for him by a friend, but he was at the wrong house, the New York Post reported.

"I made a mistake. I went to the wrong place. It was embarrassing. I apologized," Maher, 67, a Westchester County legislator, told the Post.

"I wasn't rifling through anyone's mail. I didn't take anything."

County Legislator Maher is running to become the next mayor of New Rochelle, which is in Westchester County, N.Y. Damon has served for more than five years as a county legislator, representing the people of Eastchester, Tuckahoe, and half of New Rochelle.

According to Maher's website: "As Legislator serving on the Budget Committee, Damon has always been committed to maximizing our precious county resources for residents in Eastchester and New Rochelle. Damon is focused on taking measures to make public safety a reality for all residents!"

Maher's chief rival for the Democratic nomination is Yadira Ramos-Herbert, who serves on the New Rochelle City Council.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
