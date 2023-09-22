Alfonse D'Amato Joining WABC in New York as Contributor

Former Sen. Alfonse D’Amato, R-N.Y., is joining WABC radio in New York as a regular contributor.

The radio station said D’Amato will “provide insights from his years of political service across 77WABC’s talk programs, including ‘Cats & Cosby,’ the afternoon drive show hosted by John Catsimatidis and Rita Cosby, according to Talkers.com.

“Sen. D’Amato is one of the smartest, most common-sense, and knowledgeable people I know,” said Catsimatidis. “From his many years in the U.S. Senate, Al has a deep understanding of the underpinnings of politics — local, national, and global — and will help 77WABC listeners discern the truth about what’s really going on in Washington and the world.”

D’Amato served in the Senate from 1981 to 1999. After leaving the Senate, he founded the lobbying firm Park Strategies.

“I am pleased to be part of the greatest news/talk programming in the nation. 77WABC is a station whose people call it the way it is and aren’t wed to a political party but are wed to doing what’s right in America,” he said.

He told Newsmax last month that charges against former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani in Georgia are "nonsense" and a threat to democracy in the U.S.

Guiliani, a former attorney for former President Donald Trump, had surrendered to authorities in Georgia after an indictment that alleges he conspired to help Trump subvert the state's 2020 presidential election results. Guiliani was booked at the Fulton County jail and released on $150,000 bond.

