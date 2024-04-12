×
Tags: dallas | texas | school shootings | gun violence

Student Shot at Dallas High School; Suspect Arrested

By    |   Friday, 12 April 2024 02:47 PM EDT

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded Friday morning to a reported shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas, WFAA reported.

Police told the outlet that the suspect in the incident had been taken into custody shortly after 11 a.m.

At what appeared to be an impromptu press conference shortly after 1 p.m., Dallas ISD Schools Police Department confirmed that one student was injured in the shooting incident and has received treatment.

Entrepreneur Mario Nawfal reported on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that police confirmed one person had been shot, but there was no word initially on the extent of injuries or the victim’s identity.

Authorities were continuing to sweep the campus to ensure there were no additional threats to students or school employees.

Wilmer-Hutchins High School is a part of the Dallas Independent School District and is located on Langdon Road, near Interstate 45 and Interstate 20.

The school district put out a statement on X shortly after noon on Friday.

“All students and team members are safe at Wilmer-Hutchins High School as we have initiated our safety protocol,” Dallas ISD said. “Police are on site to ensure our school remains secure. At this time, we ask for everyone to refrain from coming to the campus, as we limit access inside.”

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials confirmed to WFAA that crews were dispatched to the school at 10:36 a.m. on Friday. Dallas Police also confirmed to the outlet that they responded to the scene.

A heavy police presence was seen surrounding the campus, according to WFAA, with ambulances and fire trucks present in the school parking lot.

Nicole Wells

US
