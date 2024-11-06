Nathan Hochman Elected L.A. County DA, Ousting Progressive Gascón

Nathan Hochman defeated George Gascón in the race for Los Angeles County district attorney, unseating an incumbent known as the godfather of progressive prosecutors.

Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, calls himself a "hard middle" candidate who would reject both mass incarceration and the "public safety failure" of Gascón's tenure the past four years.

He advanced out of a primary field of 11 challengers and spent most of the campaign attacking Gascón policies that he says led to increased crime and a lack of consequences for juvenile offenders. During debates he spotlighted rising violent crime in the county, a trend also seen statewide and at the national level.

"The voters of Los Angeles County have spoken and have said enough is enough of D.A. Gascón's pro-criminal extreme policies; they look forward to a safer future," Hochman said in a statement early Wednesday. "As D.A., I look forward to representing all of the people, whether they voted for me or not, since their safety will be my responsibility."

A representative for Gascón's campaign did not immediately respond to a call for comment.

Hochman's victory reflects growing discontent in the state with progressive district attorneys who have pushed criminal justice reform. Previously there were two attempts to recall Gascón that failed to qualify for the ballot; San Francisco voters ousted one of the first reform-minded prosecutors elected to office in 2022. Oakland voters were asked in Tuesday's election whether to recall their own district attorney Pamela Price, another progressive prosecutor, but it was too early to call.

Gascón co-authored a ballot measure passed by California voters in 2014 that reclassified certain low-level drug and property crimes as misdemeanors instead of felonies. Also Tuesday, voters approved a measure to partly roll back that law, making shoplifting a felony for repeat offenders again and increasing penalties for some drug charges.

Despite Gascón being a former Los Angeles police officer, Hochman had the support of local police unions.

He was also endorsed by victims' advocacy groups; former district attorney Jackie Lacey, whom Gascón defeated in 2020; developer and former mayoral candidate Rick Caruso; and more than 70 current and former county elected officials. Hochman raised nearly $4 million for the campaign.

Hochman's victory was applauded by the prosecutors' union, which in a statement called it a "pivotal moment in the fight to return balance and accountability to the justice system."

A Southern California native, Hochman emphasized his past prosecutorial experience as assistant U.S. attorney in California's Central District. He has also practiced as a private defense attorney.

He previously ran unsuccessfully for California attorney general as a Republican, but was an independent in this race and describes himself as a lifelong centrist.