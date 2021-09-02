Surveillance Videos Subpoenaed in Andrew Cuomo 'Grope' Probe

Six subpoenas for surveillance videos, records of phone calls, and other possible evidence have been served by law enforcement authorities, who are probing the alleged groping of an aide by former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the New York Post is reporting.

The subpoenas were issued by the Albany County District Attorney’s Office. The papers also demanded records of keycard swipes at the secure entrances at the Executive Mansion, where the incidents allegedly took place. They also require officials to turn over similar information from the state Capitol, where accuser Brittany Commisso works.

Sources tell the newspaper that investigators are trying to establish a "timeline" of events.

There is currently no grand jury investigation of Commisso’s allegations, but information is "starting to come in," a source tells the Post.

The investigation is expected to "expand a lot," according to the source.

In a joint interview with The Times Union of Albany and CBS on Aug. 9, Commisso said she had initially been afraid to speak out.

"I was afraid that if I had to come forward and revealed my name, that the governor and his enablers, I like to call them, would viciously attack me, would smear my name, as I had seen and heard them do before to people," said Commisso, now 32, who served as an executive assistant on Cuomo’s staff.

The Associated Press noted that she said he groped her for the first time on Dec. 31, 2019, when the governor suggested they take a photo together.

"He was to my left," she said. "I was on the right. With my right hand, I took the selfie. I then felt while taking the selfie, his hand go down my back onto my butt, and he started rubbing it. Not sliding it. Not, you know, quickly brushing over it — rubbing my butt."

Commisso claimed Cuomo groped her a second time at the governor’s mansion in November 2020.

Cuomo, who resigned from office, has denied any wrongdoing.

Commisso was interviewed by investigators for the Albany County Sheriff’s Office and an assistant district attorney on Monday.

"Her story hasn’t deviated," the source said.