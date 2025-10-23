Cuomo Sits With Adams at NBA Game After Debate

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo left Wednesday night’s final New York City mayoral debate and headed to Madison Square Garden, where he was spotted courtside with outgoing Mayor Eric Adams, according to the New York Post.

The Post reported that about 30 minutes after the debate ended, around 8:30 p.m., Cuomo was seen greeting Adams at the Midtown arena during the second half of the New York Knicks' season opener. Cuomo gave a thumbs-up while sitting with Adams, who dropped out of his reelection campaign in September.

"Great win for the Knicks. We need to win for the city. Can't go backwards," Adams posted on his campaign social media account, along with a photo showing him smiling beside Cuomo.

Adams has not formally endorsed anyone since leaving the race, but sources told the Post he appears inclined to back Cuomo despite their prior campaign clashes. Both have long moved in moderate Democratic circles and have opposed state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist and the Democrat nominee.

While Cuomo headed to the Knicks game, Mamdani and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa stayed behind to speak with reporters in the debate's media spin room.

During his debate remarks earlier that evening, Cuomo cheered, "Go Knicks, go Knicks, go Knicks," as he faced Mamdani and Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels. Sliwa later declared himself the debate's winner and pledged to remain in the race despite speculation about his chances.

Mamdani appeared at the debate alongside Charlotte Bennett, a former Cuomo aide who accused him of sexual harassment. Mamdani mentioned Bennett's attendance while criticizing the former governor over the allegations that led to his 2021 resignation.

Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing. Bennett, a former state employee, settled her lawsuit in April for $450,000.

After the debate, Mamdani took to X to criticize Cuomo's courtside appearance with Adams, writing, "Corruption goes courtside," alongside a photo of the two smiling in their VIP seats.