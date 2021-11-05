×
Tags: Coronavirus | Ted Cruz | Vaccines | cruz | vaccines | minors | mandates

Ted Cruz Looking to Block Vaccine Mandates for Kids

ted cruz speaks in hearing
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to examine Texas' abortion law, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Sept. 29, 2021. (TOM WILLIAMS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 05 November 2021 09:42 AM

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has introduced a bill aimed at banning the federal government and public schools from requiring COVID-19 vaccines for children.

The bill would prevent the federal government and any entity at the federal, state, and local level that receives federal funding, including school districts, from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for minors.

"Parents should have the right to decide what is best for their children in consultation with their family doctor," Cruz said in a statement. "My view on the COVID-19 vaccine has remained clear: no mandates of any kind. President (Joe) Biden and his administration have repeatedly ignored medical privacy rights and personal liberty by pushing unlawful and burdensome vaccine mandates on American businesses, and now they are preparing to push a mandate on kids by pressuring parents — all without taking into account relative risk or the benefits of natural immunity.

"I am proud to introduce this legislation … to ensure President Biden and his administration stay out of decisions related to a child’s health — decisions best left to parents."

According to the statement released by Cruz’s office, the bill "prohibits the federal government and any recipient of federal funding from the Department of Health and Human Services and/or the CDC at the state, local, Tribal, or territorial level" from requiring any individual aged 18 or younger to get the vaccine.

Meanwhile, children as young as 5 will soon have to show COVID-19 vaccination cards in San Francisco in order to be admitted into a wide array of indoor venues, including restaurants.

The city already requires proof of vaccination for those 12 and older.

Now, with vaccinations available for those between the ages of 5-11, the San Francisco vaccine mandate is set to apply to the younger children, as well.

Friday, 05 November 2021 09:42 AM
