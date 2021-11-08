Ted Cruz: Big Bird's Pro-Vaccine Tweet 'Propaganda' Aimed at Children

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was among people objecting to Sesame Street character Big Bird's social media comment about COVID-19 vaccines for children.

"I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy," Big Bird’s Twitter account posted Saturday morning.

"Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!"

Cruz later that day replied to Big Bird's tweet.

"Government propaganda…for your 5 year old!" Cruz tweeted Saturday night.

Newsmax's Steve Cortes also took issue with Big Bird's remarks.

"This kind of propaganda is actually evil," tweeted Cortes, co-host of "Cortes & Pellegrino." "Your children are not statistically at risk, and should not be pressured into a brand new treatment. Do Not Comply!"

COVID-19 vaccine shots were approved last Tuesday for children ages 5-11.

Cruz has introduced a bill that would prevent the federal government and any entity at the federal, state, and local level that receives federal funding, including school districts, from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for minors.

"Parents should have the right to decide what is best for their children in consultation with their family doctor," Cruz said in a statement.

On Sunday evening, Cruz tweeted a video of Big Bird knocking down a door and added the comment: "Big Bird coming over to vaccinate your kids."

Actor/animator Seth MacFarlane then fired a Sunday morning tweet directed at Cruz, saying, "No surprise Big Bird is smarter than Ted Cruz."

Cruz responded Sunday night.

"Well, every one of those is a puppet, most with a hand inserted up their backside," Cruz tweeted. "@SethMacFarlane is 1 of the funniest souls on the planet. Am sorry to see him shilling for petty authoritarians who would deny you the right to make your own medical choices."

Some parents remain hesitant to give their children vaccines due to the age group's low infection and death rate.

According to the Washington Examiner, the American Academy of Pediatrics warns that "there is an urgent need to collect more data on longer-term impacts of the pandemic on children, including ways the virus may harm the long-term physical health of infected children."

The Muppet Wiki Twitter account posted a 1972 clip in which Big Bird told kids, "Don't wait. Vaccinate!"