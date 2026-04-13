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Tags: cruise ship | florida | stepbrother | stepsister | sexual abuse | murder

16-Year-Old Charged With Sexually Assaulting, Killing Stepsister on Cruise Ship

Monday, 13 April 2026 01:04 PM EDT

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and aggravated sexual abuse in Florida in the death of his 18-year-old stepsister on a Carnival Cruise ship, the U.S. Justice Department said Monday.

The teen, identified by the government as T.H., was initially charged as a juvenile on Feb. 2, but the case was sealed until U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom ordered that he would be prosecuted as an adult, the department said.

An email and voicemail seeking comment from T.H.'s lawyer about the indictment were not immediately returned.

Anna Kepner had been traveling on the Carnival Horizon ship in November with her family. Before the ship was scheduled to return to Florida, her body was found concealed under a bed in a room she was sharing with two other teens, including the younger stepbrother.

The cause of death was determined to be mechanical asphyxia, which is when an object or physical force stops someone from breathing.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and aggravated sexual abuse in Florida in the death of his 18-year-old stepsister on a Carnival Cruise ship, the U.S. Justice Department said Monday.
cruise ship, florida, stepbrother, stepsister, sexual abuse, murder
156
2026-04-13
Monday, 13 April 2026 01:04 PM
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