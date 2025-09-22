Whistleblower: I Was Forced to Target Trump Flag in N.Y. Town

A whistleblower letter obtained by The Croton Chronicle has cast new light on a free-speech issue in Croton-on-Hudson, a quiet village 40 miles north of New York City, where a resident's Trump flag became the subject of code enforcement action and a federal inquiry, even coming to the attention of President Donald Trump.

The letter, written by Code Enforcement Officer Thor Snilsberg and filed with village officials on Sept. 8, alleges that Croton-on-Hudson leaders ordered him to cite local resident Lenny Amicola for displaying a large Trump banner — even while other noncommercial flags and displays in the community went unchallenged.

Snilsberg, who has since taken medical leave citing stress-related health issues, says he felt "used as a pawn in a political game" and pressured to issue a violation that he didn't believe was legitimate.

"Issuing Mr. Amicola's violation was not my decision and was not part of my initial commercial signage enforcement efforts," Snilsberg wrote. "For fear of losing my job, I complied."

The dispute began earlier this summer, when Amicola, a disabled 77-year-old Vietnam veteran, refused to remove a Trump banner from his private property.

Croton officials initially framed the matter as routine code enforcement, citing rules that prohibit oversized banners and signage.

The case drew swift attention after conservative outlets, led by Newsmax, reported that the flag had been singled out because of its political message.

National coverage soon followed, and the story even reached the Justice Department, which reportedly inquired into whether Amicola's First Amendment rights were violated.

Trump weighed in as well, blasting the village's action as "unconstitutional" and calling Amicola "a patriot targeted for supporting me."

Under mounting pressure, the village quietly rescinded the violation this month.

Snilsberg's whistleblower complaint, addressed to the village clerk and two union representatives, provides the first inside account of how the violation was pursued.

According to the letter, village Manager Bryan Healy repeatedly instructed Snilsberg, through his supervisor, to cite Amicola for the Trump flag, despite the officer's objections.

Snilsberg said he asked whether other flags or banners — including those promoting LGBTQ pride or sports teams — should also be cited. He says he was told "no."

"When I asked the Village Manager why issue this violation, I was told 'counsel had researched the matter further and felt the Village had a case,'" Snilsberg wrote.

He went on to list four ways in which the Trump flag case differed from other signage violations he had been handling: it was not commercial in nature; it was pursued only after repeated pressure from superiors; the village engaged outside legal counsel specifically to target it; and it had a long history of enforcement attempts predating his employment.

The whistleblower letter was filed the same day village staff reportedly received death threats via email, highlighting the intense backlash the case has generated.

In a brief statement to the Chronicle, Snilsberg said he was "disappointed" his confidential letter had leaked but confirmed its authenticity.

"I love my job serving Croton," he said. "Since this all unfolded, I have been suffering from stress-related migraines. I hope to be able to return to work soon."

Village officials have continued to insist that the Amicola case was not politically motivated.

When the violation was withdrawn, the town said in a Sept. 9 statement, "This violation was part of routine, Village-wide code enforcement that identified 17 non-compliant locations. … Village staff have been falsely accused of engaging in a politically motivated enforcement action. The facts above make it clear that this is categorically false."

Healy declined to address the whistleblower letter on Monday, telling Newsmax, "the village will have no further comment at this time."

Mayor Brian Pugh previously told reporters that the Trump banner was handled "the same way" as other signage violations. But Snilsberg's account directly contradicts that claim, raising questions about whether the village selectively enforced its code.

First Amendment experts say the letter could expose the village to significant legal liability. "If a local government is selectively enforcing signage laws based on the political content of the speech, that's textbook unconstitutional," said Stephen Gillers, a professor emeritus at New York University School of Law.

"The whistleblower letter is strong evidence that may support Amicola's claims."

For a small community of fewer than 10,000 residents, the case has thrust Croton-on-Hudson into an unwelcome national spotlight.

Snilsberg, who has requested unpaid leave as his paid time off runs out, said he feared retaliation for speaking out but felt compelled to document what happened.

"Because this letter involves the Village Manager's supervision of my activities — I may essentially be a whistleblower," he wrote.