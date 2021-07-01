Largest Teachers Union Plans $56,500 Anti-Critical Race Theory Opposition Research

America's largest teachers union is planning to spend around $56,500 to conduct opposition research of groups fighting what is ostensibly critical race theory teaching in schools.

"The attacks on anti-racist teachers are increasing, coordinated by well-funded organizations such as The Heritage Foundation," the National Education Association (NEA) wrote in a new business item this week. "We need to be better prepared to respond to these attacks so that our members can continue this important work."

Conservatives have denounced critical race theory as a divisive indoctrination of students for a political mission by liberal educators.

Critical race theory is defined by the Encyclopedia Britannica as the concept in which race is a socially constructed category ingrained in American law intended to maintain social, economic and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites. It holds that the U.S. society is inherently or systemically racist.

"[The National Education Association] NEA will research the organizations attacking educators doing anti-racist work and/or use the research already done and put together a list of resources and recommendations for state affiliates, locals, and individual educators to utilize when they are attacked," the NEA plan read.

"The research, resources, and recommendations will be shared with members through NEA's social media, an article in NEA Today, and a recorded virtual presentation/webinar."

The NEA's mission, vision, and values read on its official website:

"We are as diverse as the students we represent, but united in our purpose: championing justice and excellence in public education."

The Heritage Foundation is a former President Ronald Reagan era, American conservative think tank based in Washington, D.C., geared toward public policy.