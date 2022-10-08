Trump: 'Once-Great Cities Are Drenched in Blood' Under Democrats

Targeting "crime-loving" Gov. Steve Sisolak and crime in Democrat-run cities Saturday night, former President Donald Trump denounced sanctuary cities and states, calling for America to be a "sanctuary for law-abiding citizens."

"Radical Democrats want to turn America into one giant sanctuary for dangerous criminal aliens," Trump told his Save America rally in Minden, Nevada, which aired live Saturday night on Newsmax. "In the Republican Party, we believe our country should be a sanctuary for law-abiding citizens who love our nation.

"If we are going to make America great again, we have to make America safe again. It's the only way."

"You can't walk down a street in a Democrat-run city without being shot or mugged or knifed," Trump continued. "Under Steve Sisolak, your crime-loving governor, and the radical left Democrats, the streets of our once-great cities are drenched in the blood of innocent victims. That's what's happening."

Trump added a call for the death penalty for drug dealers and human traffickers, a controversial policy he introduced in his past Save America rally speech in Nevada this summer.

"All of these Democrat-run cities — and I would say just about all of them — much of the crime wave is caused by drug dealers who, during the course of their lives, will kill an average of 500 American citizens," Trump said. "I am calling for the death penalty for drug dealers and human traffickers, which will upon its passage reduce drug distribution and crime by — in my opinion — more than 75% on the first day."

Trump also pointed at drug cartels in fueling the American crime wave under President Joe Biden's open-border policies.

"These cartels, they're making more money than major corporations on the New York Stock Exchange," Trump said, adding a call to fund the police.

"With the Republican Congress, we should also pass critical funding to hire thousands and thousands more police officers nationwide to put violent criminals behind bars and keep them behind bars. We need to leave our police alone and let them do their job."

It all starts with voting Republican this November in the midterms, Trump concluded.

"The first step to restoring public safety is defeating the radical Democrats this November, and that starts with the ousting Steve Sisolak in a landslide."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!