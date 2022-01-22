Alleged Harlem Cop Killer Had Extensive Criminal Record

Authorities said a man accused of fatally shooting an NYPD officer and critically wounding another Friday had an extensive criminal record, according to the New York Post.

Lashawn McNeil, 47, was on probation for a 2003 felony narcotics conviction in New York City, NYPD Chief of detectives James Essig said at a press conference.

McNeil assaulted a police officer in Pennsylvania in 2002 and was arrested twice a year later on a felony drug charge and a misdemeanor narcotics charge. He was also arrested in South Carolina in 1998 for unlawful possession of a weapon.

Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, recounted that he and his partner, Officer Jason Rivera, 22 arrived at McNeil's Harlem apartment after the team had responded to a domestic dispute call.

The suspect's mother and other son answered the door and told the officers McNeil was in a back bedroom. Mora then claimed McNeil attacked them under a barrage of gunfire.

Rivera was later pronounced dead at a hospital, while Mora was in critical condition. McNeil was also hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by a third officer in the head and arm.

Police recovered an illegal 45-caliber Glock handgun with a high-capacity magazine that holds an additional 40 rounds, Essig said. The weapon was stolen from Baltimore in 2017.

Essig said the investigation remains ongoing and urged any in the public with information to contact the NYPD.

"We are working through why this brutal, senseless ambush of two of our police officers occurred," he said.