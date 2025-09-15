Trump: D.C.'s Bowser Balking at ICE, National Emergency Next

President Donald Trump said early Monday morning he would call a national emergency and federalize Washington, D.C., after Mayor Muriel Bowser said its police would not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"The Federal Government, under my auspices as President of the United States of America, has stepped into the complete criminal mess that was Washington, D.C., our Nation's Capital," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Because of this, D.C. has gone from one of the most dangerous and murder ridden cities in the U.S.A., and even around the World, to one of the safest – In just a few weeks.

"The 'place' is absolutely booming, with restaurants, stores, and businesses packed and, for the first time in decades, virtually NO CRIME. It has been a beautiful thing to watch but, now, under pressure from the Radical Left Democrats, Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has presided over this violent criminal takeover of our Capital for years, has informed the Federal Government that the Metropolitan Police Department will no longer cooperate with ICE in removing and relocating dangerous illegal aliens.

"If I allowed this to happen, CRIME would come roaring back. To the people and businesses of Washington, D.C., DON'T WORRY, I AM WITH YOU, AND WON'T ALLOW THIS TO HAPPEN.

"I'll call a National Emergency, and Federalize, if necessary!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! President DJT."

The comments come after several thousand protesters hit the streets this month over Trump's August deployment of National Guard troops in the capital to "re-establish law, order, and public safety," after calling crime a blight on the city.

The National Guard serves as a militia answering to the governors of the 50 states, except when called into federal service. The D.C. National Guard reports directly to the president.

Information from Reuters was used to compile this report.