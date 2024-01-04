×
Tags: crime | judge | felon | las vegas

Las Vegas Judge Attacked by Felon During Sentencing

Thursday, 04 January 2024 07:55 AM EST

Dramatic courtroom video showed a convicted felon attacking the presiding judge during a sentencing hearing.

Clark County Judge Mary Kay Holthus was about to levy her decision on prison time for convicted felon Deobra Redden when he ran up to the bench and jumped over furniture to assault her. Video shows the expression on Judge Holthus' face as Redden quickly approached, a flag pole collapsing and court personnel trying to detain Redden as he yelled expletives before being dragged away.

Moments before the attack, Redden was asking the court for leniency from Judge Holthus, saying he had been suffering from mental illness, but was getting back on track and did not deserve jail time.

US

