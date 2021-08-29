Chicago Attack on 2 Men Shocks Twitter

Two men were beaten and robbed on Chicago's State Street in the River North District at roughly 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Video of the altercation shows two men being knocked to the ground and then robbed as people walked by.

For more than 4 minutes, two men were beaten and robbed of everything (including their shoes), in the middle of State Street. People watched and twerked and recorded it on their phones.



WTF is happening in River North, #Chicago?



Full video posted:https://t.co/IuCmjHExe4 — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) August 29, 2021

According to CWB Chicago , one of the men robbed, was wearing a white shirt; he appears to have his wallet stolen after being sucker-punched unconscious. He was subsequently taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, but his condition is not known. The other man refused medical attention.

Chicago Police Department radio traffic indicates officers who were monitoring the police district's surveillance cameras told dispatchers of a "battery in progress" at 1:33 am.

Despite footage of the event and hundreds of eyewitnesses, no arrests have been made.

Currently, only 351 cops are assigned to the River North district. That is the number that now stands following the 15 percent reduction in the force after CPD Supt. David Brown took command in April 2020.