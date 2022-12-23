×
Tags: crash | storm

At Least One Dead After Pileup on Ohio Turnpike During Storm

(Dreamstime)

Friday, 23 December 2022 05:12 PM EST

A massive pileup on the Ohio turnpike blocked traffic near Sandusky amid a severe winter storm on Friday.

ABC affiliate WTVG reports that at least one person died, and several others were injured in the 50-vehicle crash.

The Ohio highway patrol said multiple crashes happened eastbound, promoting the road to be closed in both directions and diverting traffic to multiple exits.

Warnings from the state patrol caution drivers that blowing snow can reduce visibility on the roads.

Ohio is among the top ten states facing power outages with at least 66,500 customers without electricity.

Roughly 1.5 million homes and businesses were without power in the eastern half of the United States and Texas on Friday as winter storms battered much of the country, according to data from PowerOutage.us.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


US
