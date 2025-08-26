Cracker Barrel Restores Old Logo After Backlash Over Redesign

Cracker Barrel has scrapped its newly unveiled logo and reinstated its classic "Old Timer" design after a week of customer outrage and political backlash. The decision, announced Tuesday on social media, comes just days after the restaurant chain revealed a text-only update to its decades-old emblem, sparking controversy that spread from dining rooms to the national political stage.

"We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our 'Old Timer' will remain," the company wrote on X. "At Cracker Barrel, it's always been – and always will be – about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family. As a proud American institution, our 70,000 hardworking employees look forward to welcoming you to our table soon."

The rollback follows fierce criticism of the redesign, which debuted Aug. 19 as part of the company's "All the More" campaign. The minimalist wordmark, intended as the fifth iteration of the logo since 1969, was pitched by executives as a modern refresh that still reflected the brand's heritage. But detractors — ranging from longtime customers to high-profile conservatives — blasted the change as a betrayal of tradition.

President Donald Trump labeled the rebrand a "billion-dollar mistake" and urged the chain to revert, while his son and other right-leaning influencers amplified calls to keep the original logo.

In the aftermath of the decision to revert to the old logo, Trump congratulated Cracker Barrel on a wise business decision.

He posted on Truth Social: "All of your fans very much appreciate it. Good luck into the future. Make lots of money and, most importantly, make your customers happy again!"

When the company initially said it was altering its famous logo, the uproar quickly turned financial. Shares of Cracker Barrel fell as much as 12% after the unveiling, wiping nearly $90 million off its market value before stabilizing. Analysts noted that the rebrand risked alienating the company's core customer base, even as new CEO Julie Felss Masino pursued a broader turnaround strategy that had delivered four consecutive quarters of improved sales.

Supporters of the redesign argued the update was overdue, with critics dismissing the backlash as a manufactured culture-war storm. A Boston Globe food critic mocked opponents as having "biscuits for brains," while former employees warned the move away from nostalgia was risky brand management.

By Tuesday, however, the company opted for damage control, promising to keep the Old Timer. The reversal underscores how a corporate branding decision — ordinarily a quiet marketing matter — became a flashpoint in America's ongoing cultural and political debates.