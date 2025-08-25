Cracker Barrel Concedes Misstep After Logo Backlash

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store said it "could've done a better job" explaining its new logo after receiving widespread rage from customers.

The company issued the statement Thursday on social media following backlash over the redesign, which replaced the longtime image of "Uncle Herschel" leaning on a barrel.

In a post titled "A Promise To Our Guests," the restaurant chain acknowledged the negative reaction.

"If the last few days have shown us anything, it's how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel," the company wrote, according to Southern Living. "You've also shown us that we could've done a better job sharing who we are and who we'll always be."

The company stressed that the redesign doesn't mean a departure from its tradition. "Uncle Herschel" will continue to appear on menus, on road signs, and inside its stores, Cracker Barrel said. It added that popular features such as front-porch rocking chairs, peg games, and country-store decor will remain unchanged

Some marketing experts and customers criticized the update, calling it too sterile and a departure from the brand's roots. The Wall Street Journal reported that analysts compared the change to other high-profile rebranding efforts that failed to connect with loyal customers, noting that logos often serve as an emotional link for heritage brands.

The redesign also had financial repercussions. Cracker Barrel's stock has flopped 24% the past month, exacerbated by the Aug. 19 announcement, erasing tens of millions of the company's market value. Analysts said the decline reflected investor concerns about the risks of modernizing a brand known for its nostalgic appeal.

CEO Julie Felss Masino has defended the redesign as part of a larger $700 million modernization plan. She told the Journal that the company is "evolving while staying true to our roots" and said that many guests and employees have responded positively to the change.

Looking ahead, Cracker Barrel said it will continue to seek input from its customers. "We'll keep testing, learning, and listening," the company wrote in its statement.