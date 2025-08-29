Cracker Barrel Quietly Removes DEI Pages From Website

Following the recent customer revolt that sent Cracker Barrel spiraling into damage control mode over attempts to introduce a new logo, the company quietly removed references to LGBTQ Pride and diversity, equity, and inclusion from its website.

According to an online archive of the site, Cracker Barrel has taken down a page that referred to the company's LGBTQ+ Alliance and its employees' participation in past Pride parades in Nashville, as well as a page that detailed the company's broader DEI efforts.

"We are increasing our focus on leadership development and mentorship programs to better identify, recruit and advance strong, racially and ethnically diverse talent," the DEI page had read, according to the archived version. "Professional development initiatives emphasize empathy and the superior listening skills that are so crucial for today's leaders.

"We have developed a new leadership program that brings a group of diverse emerging leaders together on a regular basis to grow their skills and use their insights to advance the business.

"Our new, robust diversity training expressly includes education throughout all levels of the company about unconscious and implicit bias as well as a focus on creating an inclusive culture."

The internet archival site Wayback Machine indicated that both webpages had been active for several years.

The Hill reported that Cracker Barrel also removed a list of employee business resource groups from the company's "culture of belonging" page, which reportedly offered opportunities to Black, Hispanic, LGBTQ+ and neurodivergent employees. It was unclear if the groups are still active, despite the removal of their information from the company site.

Newsmax reached out to Cracker Barrel for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

In a statement to CNN, a Cracker Barrel spokesperson said the company "recently" removed "out-of-date content" from its website. The spokesperson also addressed the business resource groups, saying the company made changes to "focus all sponsorships or events on our corporate giving initiatives: addressing food insecurity, supporting community needs through food, and reducing food waste."

President Donald Trump weighed in on the controversy on Tuesday with a post on his Truth Social platform.

"Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate poll), and manage the company better than ever before," Trump wrote. "They got a billion dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity. Have a major news conference today."

On Wednesday, a West Wing staffer said that Cracker Barrel abandoned its new logo following a call with the White House the night before.

Deputy White House chief of staff Taylor Budowich said that during his call with company executives they thanked the president for his input on their new logo rollout.

"I appreciated the call earlier this evening with @CrackerBarrel," Budowich wrote on X Tuesday night. "They thanked President Trump for weighing in on the issue of their iconic 'original' logo. They wanted the President to know that they heard him, along with customer response (the ultimate poll), and would be restoring the ‘Old Timer.' So smart! Congrats Cracker Barrel and America!"