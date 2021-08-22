Oregon, Oregon State Will Require Vaccine, Negative Test for Football Games

The University of Oregon and Oregon State University are the first Power-5 schools to require either a proof of the coronavirus vaccine or a negative test in order to attend football games this season.

A statement on the University of Oregon website reads that “[E]ffective Monday, August 23, attendees 12 and older at designated University of Oregon events and activities — including select concerts, conferences, and all Oregon Athletics events — will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the past three days to obtain entry. University events and activities requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be designated by the university in consultation with the local public health authority.”

Oregon State issued a similar statement, which states that “Attendees at designated university events and activities - as defined by the OSU Coronavirus Response Coordinator and in consultation with the local public health authority — will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within the prior three days. Examples include athletic events and select concerts and conferences.”