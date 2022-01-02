×
'Very Strange' Omicron Symptom: Night Sweats

omicron illustration
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Sunday, 02 January 2022 10:45 PM

A "very strange" symptom from the omicron variant has emerged, according to Dr. John Torres, NBC News' senior medical correspondent,

Torres, appearing on the "Today" show, told the program that "people are reporting night sweats, which is a very strange symptom that they say they're having."

Torres added that "if you start getting sick, essentially you have to assume it's COVID unless proven otherwise. And by that I mean make sure you isolate yourself (and) get a test to make sure it's not COVID."

Additionally, Dr. Amir Khan told the British newspaper, The Sun, that night sweats were indicative of the omicron variant.

"A scratchy throat, mild muscle aches, extreme tiredness, a dry cough and night sweats," were all five symptoms associated with omicron, Khan noted. "Those kind of drenching night sweats where you might have to get up and change your clothes."

And according to Desert News, Dr. Angelique Coetzee, who first broke news of the omicron variant, has also sided with the notion that symptoms for omicron are often "very, very mild" compared to other strains.

US
