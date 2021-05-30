Café Charges Mask-Wearers Extra Fee

Patrons of a Northern California restaurant who wear masks inside or are heard bragging about getting a COVID-19 vaccine will be charged an extra fee, reports NBC Bay Area.

Fiddleheads Café in Mendocino, Calif., on Sunday posted a sign that says “$5 FEE ADDED TO ORDERS PLACED WHILE WEARING A FACE MASK.”

It also states that customers caught bragging about having received the COVID-19 vaccine will be charged an additional $5 fee. All proceeds will be donated to a local domestic abuse organization

Owner Chris Castleman told NBC that some customers have paid the fee, while others were outraged.

“[C]ustomers either love it or hate it," he said.

"There are people who refuse to pay it; I guess a $5 donation to charity is too much for them. Others have gladly paid it knowing that it goes to a good cause. I don't force anyone to pay, I give them the freedom of choice, which seems to be a foreign concept in these parts of the country.”

Masks are required in the Mendocino County, including in restaurants when patrons aren’t eating or drinking.