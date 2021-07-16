Report: Yankees' Star Aaron Judge Tests Positive for COVID

New York Yankees’ star outfielder Aaron Judge was one of six members of the team who tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN is reporting.

Also testing positive was third baseman Gio Urshela and catcher Kyle Higashioka. All tested positive on rapid tests and were awaiting the results from a test with greater accuracy, the sports network said, attributing the information to sources.

The New York Post noted that Judge had played in the MLB All-Star game on Tuesday. And ESPN said some others who played in the All-Star game were undergoing testing for COVID-19.

Relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes, and Wandy Peralta had confirmed positives. The three were placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

"It's a fluid situation that could spread," Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman said. "It has spread to some degree."

COVID-19 issues had forced the cancellation of the Yankee-Red Sox game on Thursday.

The Post said this is the team’s second outbreak of COVID-19 this season. Both outbreaks came after a majority of the team received vaccines.

The Yankees are one of the teams reaching the MLB’s 85% vaccination threshold. However, Cashman said not every player has been vaccinated. And he said most, but not all, of the six players who either tested positive or might have tested positive, were vaccinated.

"I guess the last year, year and a half, has in some ways kind of prepared you for this kind of stuff," manager Aaron Boone said. "Certainly disappointing and frustrating, and don't want to be sitting here talking about this, and desperately want us to go back to as normal as possible. But that's out of our control, too. And we just got to do the best with the circumstances and with the hand that we're dealt and try to make sure we're taking care of one eat one another as best we can, taking care of our players and staff as best we can. And hopefully get through this."