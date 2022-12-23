COVID 'Senior Wave' Increasing Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations among seniors suffering COVID symptoms are nearing the peak seen during the delta variant surge, CNN reported.

While hospitalization rates consistently have been higher among people 65 and older than other age groups, the rate among seniors since October has been at least four times higher than average, CNN reported Friday.

"Right now we have an immunity wall built up against the omicron family — between shots and prior infections and combinations thereof — that seems to be keeping younger folks in pretty good stead," Dr. Eric Topol, a physician and professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research, told CNN.

"But the immune systems of people of advanced age are not as strong."

Topol, who refers to the ongoing rise as the "senior wave," also said that immunocompromised younger adults also are likely experiencing disproportionately severe effects of the latest wave.

The doctor told CNN that "the main culprit" for the senior surge is "booster deficiency."

"It all points to waning immunity," Topol said. "If more seniors had their booster, the effect would be minimal."

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics show that half of all COVID-19-related hospitalizations and three-quarters of all COVID-19-related deaths have been among people 65 and older even though only about 13% of all reported cases have been from this age group.

CDC statistics show that only about a third of the 65-and-older population has gotten an updated booster shot.

"It's very, very concerning," Dr. Preeti Malani, University of Michigan Health physician who specializes in infectious disease and geriatric medicine, told CNN.

"There's a sizable number of people who actually got previous boosters who have not gotten this one and I worry that there's confusion, there's misinformation. So to seniors — and to everyone — I say: if you have not been boosted, go get boosted."

Concern about COVID-19 has risen among seniors. A recent survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 60% of the group worried about the virus and its effects this winter.

More than 40% were worried that they would get seriously sick themselves, but nearly as many said that they don't have plans to get the updated booster any time soon.

Nearly a quarter of seniors say they don't have any plans to get it at all, or will only get it if it's required, CNN reported.