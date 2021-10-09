White House COVID Official: 7 Million COVID Vaccine Doses Administered This Week

White House COVID Data Detector Dr. Cyrus Shahpar said in a post on Twitter Saturday that some 7 million people received COVID-19 vaccines in the last week, the highest number since July 4.

“Saturday just in: (more than) 1.15 million doses reported administered over yesterday's total, including 316,000 newly vaccinated, and 502,000 additional doses/boosters,” his tweet said. “Over 7 million doses reported administered in the past week, (the) highest seven-day total since July 4. Due to holiday, next vax number update Tuesday.”

According to the latest numbers reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 187,215,471 people, or 56.4%, of the nation is now fully vaccinated and 65.3% have had at least one dose of the three available vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson.

Food and Drug Administration and CDC encouraged booster shots six months after becoming fully vaccinated have gone out to 7,786,263 people, or 4.2% of fully vaccinated individuals, according to the agency.

Nationally, the number of weekly cases per 100,000 population have dropped dramatically since the beginning of the delta variant surge in July, falling from a peak of 254.6 females and 237.8 males at the height of the surge Aug. 28, to 168.8 females and 158.2 males as of Oct. 2.

The dropping trend is also holding true in the number of weekly deaths during the same period, especially in the vulnerable age category of age 75 and older, which had 12.19 deaths per 100,000 people as of Aug. 21, dropping to just 1.24 as of Oct. 2, according to the CDC.

Among different ethnic groups, 58.3% of Asians lead in getting at least one dose of a vaccine between Dec. 14, 2020, and Oct. 9, compared to 37.3% Black, 43.8% Hispanic and Latino, and 43.3% White.

According to the CDC, 1.2 million doses were administered on Oct. 1 alone, the highest level since Aug. 27.

When it comes to confidence in the vaccines, almost 80% of people either are vaccinated or are planning to get the shots, while 13% say they do not plan on getting vaccinated, and another 8% are unsure, according to the CDC.

Males are less confident in the vaccines than females, 14.5%-11.1%, and younger Americans aged 18-29 are less confident, with 18.8% saying they are likely not to get vaccinated.

The increase in vaccinations also comes as many mandates are implemented in workplaces of 100 or more, or public work sites.