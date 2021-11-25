Poll: 18 Percent of Texans Not Willing to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Eighteen percent of Texans are not willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new poll from The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler.

Just 54.3% of the state is fully vaccinated, 27th in the nation, and the state has challenged the federal government's vaccination mandates for big businesses and federal contractors.

The poll also found:

48% support the federal requirement that employees must be vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19 at companies that employ over 100 people, compared with 42% who oppose it.

48% support Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's ban on mask mandates, compared with 45% who oppose it.

49% support Abbott's ban on vaccine mandates compared with 42% who oppose it.

19% say they have received a booster, while 46% say they have received one or two doses.

18% say they won't take the vaccine while 6% say they "definitely" plan to get the shot; another 6% say they "probably" plan to do so and 5% say they are "unlikely" to take it.

27% say they have not made an appointment to get a vaccine because they already had COVID, while 29% say they are "waiting to see."

The poll, conducted between Nov. 9-16, surveyed 1,106 registered voters and had a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points.