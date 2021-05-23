Navajo Nation Situation Improving, Only 12 New COVID Cases, 2 Deaths

The Navajo Nation on Saturday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, according to the Navajo Department of Health, reported The Hill.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez continued to encourage the tribe to take reasonable health precautions associated with COVID-19.

“When you wear a mask, you are being a warrior because you’re protecting yourself and others from the virus,” Nez also said in the statement. "Please continue to wear masks in public, wash your hands often, practice social distancing, avoid large in-person gatherings and limit travel as much as possible."

The Nation previously reported an "uncontrolled spread" of the virus at the end of the last year across its 75 communities, according to NPR.

The Navajo Nation, which encompasses area in Utah, Arizona and New Mexico, had also reported the highest per capita infection rate in the U.S. at the height of the pandemic, CNBC reported.

Nez said in a tweet that health officials reported the total number of deaths for the tribe was 1,299 with the total number of cases being 30,767 with more than 29,000 of those infected having recovered, tweeted Nez.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit tribal nations disproportionality hard with Native Americans dying at twice the rate of white people, according to the CDC.