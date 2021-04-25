COVID-19 Severely Affecting Younger Adults in Michigan

More younger people in Michigan are being hospitalized for COVID-19 than at any other point in the pandemic even as vaccines roll out, an outbreak driven by the B.1.1.7 variant of the virus, which is more contagious and more severe and spreading rapidly in younger age groups, reports the New York Times.

Coronavirus patients as young as 30 and 40 are now being admitted to Michigan hospitals at a rate of about twice as many as last fall, according to the Michigan Health & Hospital Association (MHA).

“I am putting more patients in their 20s and 30s and 40s on oxygen and on life support than at any other time in this pandemic,” Dr. Erin Brennan, an emergency room physician in Detroit, told the Times.

Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has not implemented new statewide efforts to slow the virus's spread, including new restrictions on gatherings or schools, telling The Detroit News last week that her administration was working to expand the use of medical interventions designed to reduce hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19.

The state’s Supreme Court last October ruled that she could not continue extending a state of emergency order under which she had implemented statewide lockdowns.

Michigan’s governor has still called for the public to exercise caution and responsibility to slow the spread of the virus.

On a good note, the state did see its COVID positive test rate drop by more than 10 percent over a 7-day period ending last week, reports the Hill.