Scientific Paper Suggests Criticizing Fauci Be Deemed a 'Federal Hate Crime'

An article in a scientific journal calls for “extending federal hate-crime protections” to scientists who are criticized by supposed “far-right extremists,” including Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Professor Peter Hotez, in his recent paper, “Mounting Antiscience Aggression In The United States,” broadly defends scientists including Fauci and EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak.

The paper, published in the peer-reviewed Public Library of Science Biology (PLOS) journal, begins by saying that “[T]here is a troubling new expansion of antiscience aggression in the United States. It’s arising from far-right extremism,”

Dr. Hotez continues by stating that “[A] band of ultraconservative members of the US Congress and other public officials with far-right leanings are waging organized and seemingly well-coordinated attacks against prominent US biological scientists. In parallel, conservative news outlets repeatedly and purposefully promote disinformation designed to portray key American scientists as enemies.”

The paper then connects the discrediting of scientists to “America First” supporters wanting to introduce a “modern day authoritarian regime,” and compares the intentions of the Trump administration and its “America First” allies to Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin, Marxism and Leninism.

Hotez then calls for the President of the United States, together with science leaders at the federal agencies, to issue a public statement defending Fauci and other COVID-19 scientists, and gives the idea of possibly extending hate-crime protections, The National Pulse reported.