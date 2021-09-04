CDC: Fully Vaccinated Should Not Worry About Getting Boosters Yet

While most of the nation awaits Food and Drug Administration approvals for wide use of booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccines, those who are fully vaccinated are still protected, according to recent studies.

Studies released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that the unvaccinated people are much more likely to end up in the hospital than their fully vaccinated counterparts.

"What's the goal of this vaccine? The stated goal by (CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky) and others is to prevent serious infection, and all the data today, published by the CDC, presented by the CDC, is it's done exactly that," Dr. Paul Offit, a top vaccine expert and U.S. Food and Drug Administration adviser told CNN Wire Friday. "There's been no evidence of clear erosion of protection against serious disease."

According to a CNN analysis of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from last month, more than 99.99% of fully vaccinated people have not had a breakthrough case of COVID-19 resulting in hospitalization or death.

The data holds true with children and adolescents, with 59 out of 68 hospitalization cases being unvaccinated people, a CDC study released Friday showed.

Of the other nine cases, four had a partial vaccination, and five were fully vaccinated, according to the study.

Third “booster” shots are currently only approved by the FDA for emergency use with people whose immune systems are compromised or are at a higher risk for contracting the virus.

Offit told CNN that the messaging is confusing those who have had the vaccine, who now worry that they need a third shot right away to remain protected.

"It's confusing to people. I've had a number of calls and emails from people saying, 'Wait, so I'm not fully protected anymore?'" Offit said. "I think the message that should come out right now is if you received two doses of mRNA vaccines, you have a very high chance of not having serious infection, and that that has lasted up until the present moment, that you should consider yourself protected against serious illness."

Earlier this summer, the CDC said that the effectiveness for the vaccines is likely to wane over time and a third shot may be needed six to eight months after a person is fully vaccinated.

“The goal is for people to start receiving a COVID-19 booster shot beginning in the fall, with individuals being eligible starting eight months after they received their second dose of an mRNA vaccine,” the agency said. “This is subject to authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommendation by CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). FDA is conducting an independent evaluation to determine the safety and effectiveness of a booster dose of the mRNA vaccines. ACIP will decide whether to issue a booster dose recommendation based on a thorough review of the evidence.”